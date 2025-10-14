Gujarat Cabinet Revamp: Major Reshuffle Expected Before Diwali

The Gujarat cabinet, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is poised for significant changes before the Diwali festival, insiders from the ruling BJP have disclosed.

A senior BJP leader indicated on Tuesday that the expansion could see around 10 new ministers inducted, with up to half of the existing cabinet potentially replaced during the reshuffling process.

The current cabinet, which includes 17 ministers, may undergo this transformation as early as before October 18. The political landscape has already shifted with Jagdish Vishwakarma taking over as the president of the BJP's Gujarat unit earlier this month, succeeding CR Paatil.

