Gujarat Cabinet Revamp: Major Reshuffle Expected Before Diwali
The Gujarat cabinet led by CM Bhupendra Patel is set for expansion before Diwali, with approximately 10 new ministers expected. Nearly half of the current ministers might be replaced, amidst a reshuffle that could occur before October 18. The cabinet presently includes 17 ministers with room for 27.
The Gujarat cabinet, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is poised for significant changes before the Diwali festival, insiders from the ruling BJP have disclosed.
A senior BJP leader indicated on Tuesday that the expansion could see around 10 new ministers inducted, with up to half of the existing cabinet potentially replaced during the reshuffling process.
The current cabinet, which includes 17 ministers, may undergo this transformation as early as before October 18. The political landscape has already shifted with Jagdish Vishwakarma taking over as the president of the BJP's Gujarat unit earlier this month, succeeding CR Paatil.
