Cameroon's Electoral Showdown: Tchiroma's Bold Victory Claim

Late on Monday, Cameroon opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma declared victory in the October 12 presidential election, urging President Paul Biya—Africa's oldest serving head of state—to concede defeat and acknowledge the public's decision. In a robust statement on Facebook, Tchiroma asserted the people's choice must be respected.

The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) swiftly dismissed Tchiroma's declaration as a 'grotesque hoax,' emphasizing that only the Constitutional Council can officially announce the results. Tensions are high as the Minister of Territorial Administration vows to maintain order during this tumultuous election period.

Defying the odds, Tchiroma's campaign drew massive crowds and endorsements despite the expected dominance of Biya's regime. With the final electoral verdict pending, the opposition leader stressed the need for acceptance of the electoral process and warned against plunging the nation into turmoil.

