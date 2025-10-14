Left Menu

Cameroon's Electoral Showdown: Tchiroma's Bold Victory Claim

Cameroon opposition leader Issa Tchiroma declared victory in the October 12 presidential election, challenging President Paul Biya's long-standing rule. Tchiroma called on Biya to accept defeat and emphasized the public's choice. The ruling party dismissed his claim, citing legal procedures for validating election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:45 IST
Cameroon's Electoral Showdown: Tchiroma's Bold Victory Claim

Late on Monday, Cameroon opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma declared victory in the October 12 presidential election, urging President Paul Biya—Africa's oldest serving head of state—to concede defeat and acknowledge the public's decision. In a robust statement on Facebook, Tchiroma asserted the people's choice must be respected.

The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) swiftly dismissed Tchiroma's declaration as a 'grotesque hoax,' emphasizing that only the Constitutional Council can officially announce the results. Tensions are high as the Minister of Territorial Administration vows to maintain order during this tumultuous election period.

Defying the odds, Tchiroma's campaign drew massive crowds and endorsements despite the expected dominance of Biya's regime. With the final electoral verdict pending, the opposition leader stressed the need for acceptance of the electoral process and warned against plunging the nation into turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

 Global
2
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
3
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025