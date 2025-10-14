BJP and Mongolia: Expanding Ties Through Political Engagement

In a significant move to bolster international relations, BJP president J P Nadda had a meeting with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Tuesday. During their discussions, Nadda put forth a proposal for deeper political engagement between the BJP and the Mongolian People's Party.

This meeting, integrated into the BJP's 'Know BJP' initiative, also saw discussions on enhancing collaborations in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Nadda underscored this initiative as an effort to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Mongolia.

Nadda highlighted the organisational framework and inclusive development vision of the BJP. He also invited a delegation exchange with the Mongolian People's Party. The meeting recalled Prime Minister Modi's historic 2015 visit to Mongolia, which elevated the bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)