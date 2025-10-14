Left Menu

INS Sahyadri Embarks on Landmark Naval Exercise with South Korea

INS Sahyadri has docked at Busan Naval Harbour, South Korea, marking a new chapter in naval cooperation with the inaugural IN-RoKN exercise. India's maritime commitment is showcased through bilateral engagements and partnerships, aligning with strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:17 IST
In a significant development, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri has docked at the Busan Naval Harbour in South Korea, heralding the first-ever bilateral naval exercise between the two countries.

The ship's presence in the South China Sea and wider Indo-Pacific region is a reflection of India's strategic maritime interests, reinforcing its role as a responsible global maritime partner.

The exercise symbolizes the growing naval collaboration between India and South Korea, emphasizing mutual interests in the increasingly pivotal Indo-Pacific geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

