INS Sahyadri Embarks on Landmark Naval Exercise with South Korea

In a significant development, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri has docked at the Busan Naval Harbour in South Korea, heralding the first-ever bilateral naval exercise between the two countries.

The ship's presence in the South China Sea and wider Indo-Pacific region is a reflection of India's strategic maritime interests, reinforcing its role as a responsible global maritime partner.

The exercise symbolizes the growing naval collaboration between India and South Korea, emphasizing mutual interests in the increasingly pivotal Indo-Pacific geopolitical landscape.

