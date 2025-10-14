Madagascar's Political Turmoil: Youth-Led Protests Lead to Military Coup

Madagascar is in the throes of political upheaval as President Andry Rajoelina was ousted in a military coup, marking a significant shift after weeks of youth-driven protests over persistent socio-economic issues such as poverty and power shortages.

After the parliament's move to impeach Rajoelina, the elite CAPSAT military unit quickly seized control, suspending the constitution and promising to form a civilian government. Col. Michael Randrianirina announced that a referendum would be held in two years amidst celebrations from protesters and soldiers in the capital.

Rajoelina, who left the country citing safety concerns, condemned the military's actions as illegal. This coup reflects Madagascar's enduring struggle with political instability and economic challenges since its independence in 1960.

(With inputs from agencies.)