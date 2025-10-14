Left Menu

U.S. Strike in Venezuela: Six Suspected Drug Traffickers Killed

A U.S. military strike off Venezuela's coast resulted in the death of six suspected drug traffickers. President Donald Trump confirmed via social media that intelligence linked the targeted vessel to narcotics trafficking and illicit narcoterrorist networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:26 IST
U.S. Strike in Venezuela: Six Suspected Drug Traffickers Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A military action by the United States has resulted in the demise of six individuals believed to be drug traffickers, according to an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The operation took place off the coast of Venezuela.

President Trump disclosed the information through a post on Truth Social, emphasizing that intelligence sources had identified the targeted vessel as part of narcotics smuggling activities. The boat was purportedly tied to illicit narcoterrorist networks, highlighting the ongoing international efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The incident underscores the escalating measures by the U.S. to address drug-related crimes in collaboration with global partners. The implications of this strike signal a stern warning to trafficking operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
2
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global
4
Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future

Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025