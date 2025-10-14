U.S. Strike in Venezuela: Six Suspected Drug Traffickers Killed

A military action by the United States has resulted in the demise of six individuals believed to be drug traffickers, according to an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The operation took place off the coast of Venezuela.

President Trump disclosed the information through a post on Truth Social, emphasizing that intelligence sources had identified the targeted vessel as part of narcotics smuggling activities. The boat was purportedly tied to illicit narcoterrorist networks, highlighting the ongoing international efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The incident underscores the escalating measures by the U.S. to address drug-related crimes in collaboration with global partners. The implications of this strike signal a stern warning to trafficking operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)