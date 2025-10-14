Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Strike: A Deadly Blow in the Caribbean

President Donald Trump announced that the US conducted another military strike on a boat off the coast of Venezuela, accused of drug trafficking. The strike, which resulted in six deaths, is the fifth such action under his administration, causing bipartisan friction in Congress over legality and justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's administration announced a military strike on Tuesday against a boat suspected of drug trafficking in Venezuelan waters, resulting in six deaths. This action marks the fifth such strike in the Caribbean.

The U.S. president claims these operations target alleged drug traffickers categorized as unlawful combatants. Notably, no U.S. forces were harmed in the latest encounter.

The legal basis and necessity of these strikes are under scrutiny on Capitol Hill, inciting frustration among lawmakers from both parties. Republicans are demanding more details from the White House, while Democrats accuse the strikes of violating both U.S. and international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

