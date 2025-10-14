India and Mongolia: Strengthening Bonds Through Cultural and Strategic Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between India and Mongolia during a meeting with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Tuesday. The discussion emphasized expanding contemporary cooperation dimensions.

President Murmu welcomed her counterpart to Rashtrapati Bhavan against a backdrop of shared cultural heritage and democratic values, which she noted as the cornerstone of India-Mongolia ties. Both nations are seen as 'Strategic Partners' and 'Spiritual Neighbours,' according to the President.

She stressed India's commitment to developmental and capacity-building partnerships with Mongolia, promising the timely completion of ongoing projects. As members of the Global South, each nation supports the other in multilateral forums, including the United Nations. Murmu marked the visit as significant amidst celebrations of 70 years of bilateral relations, with new decisions aimed at cultural and developmental collaboration.