Government Mix-Up: HHS Layoff Error Amid Shutdown

Amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, a blunder from the Trump administration led to the erroneous layoff of 778 employees of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to a court filing on Tuesday. The error arose from data discrepancies and processing mistakes.

An official from HHS explained that layoff notices intended for 982 employees were mistakenly sent to a total of 1,760 individuals. The error highlights the challenges faced by government agencies during the shutdown as they attempt to balance operational and staffing budgets.

The incident has sparked concerns and criticisms about the efficiency of the administration's handling of the shutdown's impact on federal workers, further complicating the already tense political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)