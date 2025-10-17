Shah slams RJD for promising govt job for every Bihar family, fielding Shahabuddin's son in polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a no-holds-barred attack on the Lalu Prasad-led RJD for ''making a misleading promise'' of providing a government job to every family in poll-bound Bihar and giving a ticket to late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin's son, Osama Shahab.

Shah, who is in the state on a three-day trip, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the morning, addressed a public rally in Saran district in the afternoon, and delivered a speech at a gathering of intellectuals in Patna in the evening.

Criticising the RJD's poll promise of a government job to every family in the state, Shah sought to know from where the funds would be generated to pay the salaries.

''There are 2.8 crore families in Bihar. Approximately 20 lakh people have government jobs. Now, Tejashwi Yadav has promised that he will give government jobs to 2.6 crore families. But to provide so many jobs, Rs 12 lakh crore is needed, which is four times the budget of Bihar,'' he claimed, addressing the gathering of intellectuals.

''This is a completely baseless and misleading promise to get votes. From where will the money come to pay the salaries?'' he asked.

At the rally in Saran, which was once the stronghold of Prasad, Shah took a swipe at the RJD for giving a ticket to Shahabuddin's son, asking how it can ensure the security of the people if it fields such candidates.

''I just saw the list of RJD candidates for the upcoming polls. The name of Shahabuddin's son is on the list. You tell me, if RJD gives a ticket to Shahabuddin's son, how can Bihar remain safe? You people need to remain alert about parties like RJD,'' he told the rally.

The RJD has fielded Shahab from the Raghunathpur assembly constituency in Siwan, once considered the pocket borough of his father, who had been a multiple-term RJD MP.

Shah dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state as 'ghuspetiya bachao yatra' (save infiltrator yatra), asserting that the BJP won't allow illegal immigrants in the country.

''BJP's policy is quite clear. India is not a 'dharamshala'. Rahul 'baba', lead whatever yatra you want. But, as long as the BJP is here, we will not allow infiltrators to live here,'' he said.

''You tell me, should the names of infiltrators be on Bihar's voters' list? We support the Election Commission's initiative. Not just in Bihar, infiltrators must be removed from the voters' list of the entire country. Rahul 'baba' is leading a 'ghuspetiya bachao yatra', let him do that,'' he told the gathering in Patna.

He claimed that the NDA will return to power in the state with the biggest majority in 20 years, hailing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ''freeing the state from RJD's 'jungle raj'''.

''People of Bihar are celebrating four Diwalis this year -- on the day of Diwali, on the day when the NDA government transferred Rs 10,000 into the accounts of 'Jeevika Didis', on the day when GST was reduced, and on November 14, when the results of the elections will be announced,'' he said.

Shah alleged extortion, murders, and kidnappings were common before Kumar came to power in the state, asserting that he laid the foundation of good governance during the initial years of his tenure, which is why he is called 'Sushasan Babu'.

''The CM did three major works during Bihar 1.0. He freed the state from 'jungle raj' and restored law and order. He freed the state from corruption and provided reservations for women in government jobs,'' he said.

''During the 11 years of the double-engine government, the partnership between PM Modi and the CM has worked to restore Bihar's lost dignity. Now, Bihar is ready to move forward. Bihar is ready to reclaim its position in the country's politics, economy, education system, and agricultural system. During the 15 years of 'jungle raj', Bihar lost all its dignity, splendour, and excellence in every sphere,'' he alleged.

Shah urged voters to opt for the ''politics of performance'' and dump ''parties like Congress and RJD that promote dynasts''.

''Whether it is the Congress or the RJD, they are run by families. They have no concern about how much potential any youth of Bihar has,'' he claimed.

Shah said in the 20 years of the Nitish Kumar government, Bihar's GSDP has increased 15-fold.

''It has now reached Rs 11 lakh crore, which is a very strong foundation on which good work can be done. In 20 years, the state's budget has also increased 13-fold,'' he said.

Noting that the state will become the growth engine of eastern India and lead the nation in the AI revolution, Shah said the new government's focus will be to bring heavy industries here and create large-scale employment opportunities.

''Now, Bihar 3.0 means opportunity in every house,'' he said.

Shah said this will be the first election in Bihar in which voting will continue till 5 pm across the state, which has now become free of Naxalites.

