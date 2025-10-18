Punjab CM seeks support of UK's legal fraternity to procure rare video of Bhagat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought the support of the United Kingdom's legal fraternity to assist the state government in procuring a rare piece of video footage of Bhagat Singh.

Interacting with a delegation of the Bar Council of England and Wales at his residence, Mann said that no video record of the legendary freedom fighter is available in India.

However, he noted that it has been learnt that Scotland Yard may possess rare footage of Bhagat Singh, particularly from the time of his arrest and trial, according to a statement.

Mann emphasised that such footage holds immense significance for all Indians, especially Punjabis, who deeply revere the iconic freedom fighter.

The chief minister said the state government is already making earnest efforts to acquire this footage so that it can serve as an inspiration for future generations.

He urged the Bar Council of England and Wales to support the state government in ''this noble endeavour and ensuring that the glorious legacy of the martyr continues to inspire the youth.'' Mann affirmed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in pursuing this matter of ''great national importance.'' Dwelling on another agenda, the chief minister also sought strong support and cooperation from the Bar Council to attract investments in Punjab from British investors.

He highlighted that the state offers immense potential in sectors such as information technology, food processing, and automobiles, which can yield substantial benefits for investors. Mann invited British investors to participate in the ''Invest Punjab Summit'' scheduled to be held in March next year.

Meanwhile, Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales Barbara Mills KC, Adviser to the Chair of the Bar Piran Dhillon-Starkings, Consultant Melisha Charles, Barrister at 4PB Baljinder Bath, and others assured their full support and cooperation to the CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)