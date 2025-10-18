"His election campaign will begin on 24th October from Samastipur": State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on PM Modi's Bihar visit

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on October 24 and will address two public rallies as part of his election campaign. Jaiswal stated that PM Modi's election campaign will begin from Samastipur and later he will head to Begusarai to address public rallies.

"PM's proposed visit to Bihar is on 24th October. In Bihar, he will address public rallies at two places. His election campaign will begin on 24th October from Samastipur. From there, he will head to Begusarai and address a public rally there. His second proposed visit is on 29th October," Dilip Jaiswal told ANI. When asked about the possibility of PM Modi participating in Chhath Puja celebrations, Jaiswal said the Prime Minister has no plans to attend the festival this year due to security concerns and to avoid inconveniencing the public.

"Since there is a matter of security, to ensure that common people celebrating Chhath do not face any issues, he has no such program on Chhath. He wanted to come, but the common people celebrating Chhath would have faced inconvenience. So, there is no such program," Jaiswal added. Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results expected on November 14.

In a related development, the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday changed its candidate for the Amaur Assembly constituency and fielded Sabir Ali, replacing the earlier announced candidate, Saba Zafar. The polling for Amaur will take place in the second phase of the elections. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in Bihar, stating that the people of the state are once again placing their trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He noted that the people of Bihar desire development, education, and access to good health facilities. Saini also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bihar government, adding that they have worked for the welfare of the state. "NDA government will be formed in Bihar. The people of Bihar are once again bestowing their trust on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar want development, education, and good health facilities. PM Modi and the NDA government in Bihar have worked for the welfare of the state. There was 'jungle raaj' in Bihar during the government of Congress and RJD...People will not vote for them as they want development," CM Saini told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)