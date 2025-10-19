US to return two survivors of submarine strike to Ecuador, Colombia
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 00:30 IST
President Donald Trump said on Saturday that two "narcoterrorists" who survived a U.S. strike on a "drug-carrying submarine" were being returned to Ecuador and Colombia.
"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
