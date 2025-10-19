TN BJP hits back at CM Stalin for his Hindi names for schemes jab on Saffron party-led Centre

Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday hit back at Chief Minister M K Stalin for his ''arrogance'' remark targeting the Saffron-party led regime at the Centre for naming schemes in Hindi language and asserted that Hindi is the country's official language.

On Stalin asking how does people, branded as corrupt, suddenly become clean after joining the BJP alliance, the BJP said ex-minister, V Senthil Balaji, involved allegedly in the cash-for-jobs scam is in the DMK and hence, the CM must actually ask himself this question. Narayanan Thirupathy, chief spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu BJP said Stalin has posed the BJP several questions and has demanded answers.

''I have answered his questions in detail,'' he said in a social media post.

On the chief minister's, ''What kind of arrogance is it to name all major national schemes and laws only in Hindi & Sanskrit? Thirupathy said: ''If you are asking this question without knowing that the nation's official language is Hindi, then it's your ignorance. Knowingly if you ask, then it's your arrogance.'' To Stalin's question asking why were Union Ministers themselves limiting children by ''spreading unscientific superstitions?'', Thirupathy asked a counter-question.

The BJP leader's question was: ''Why is that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister spitting venom on the majority people's beliefs by ridiculing Hindu Religion/ Sanatan Dharma? Is that for want of Minority votes? If yes, is it not shameful? Referring to Stalin's poser lashing out at the BJP for backing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which took away people's votes and results in vote theft, Thirupathy slammed the DMK.

The BJP leader alleged: ''It is the DMK that indulged not only in vote theft by adding duplicate votes, removing original voters but booth capturing, cash for votes formula, resorting in filthy abuse of other party men, violence in booths and many other misdeeds just to grab the election results so as to be in power. No surprise that the DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is opposed to #SIR that would stop & eradicate all the misdeeds & malpractices adopted by DMK.'' On the CM's ''what are you trying to achieve by using Governors to create confusion in opposition ruled states? comment, he retorted, ''What were you trying to achieve by seeing the Governor often when you were in opposition? Why should we not achieve what you wanted to achieve? To the CM's ''why are you not recognising the archeological findings from Keeladi, that establish the antiquity of Iron in Tamil culture,'' question, Thirupathy said the query proved his ignorance.

He said: ''This proves your ignorance in Archeology and lack of knowledge in its methodology. While no one can deny the Tamil Culture and antiquity, there is a system that is followed worldwide & particularly by ASI in disclosing or declaring on findings. The first two phases of keezhadi report was recognised and approved by the ASI, it is you in the name Dravida model trying to politicise the issue.'' On Stalin asking whether there will be answers to all his questions or, as usual, will the BJP start spreading propaganda through WhatsApp university?, Thirupathy wondered if there was a need for more answers.

''Do you need more answers than these? Were you not the one to spread false propaganda on WhatsApp university on the investments that were not promised by Foxconn as happened?

