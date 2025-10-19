BJP show-causes Tripura MLA for comments against party leaders

The ruling BJP in Tripura on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Tafazzal Hussain following his remarks against MP Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union minister Pratima Bhoumik.

Speaking during a match of the MLA Cup at Boxanagar in Sepahijala district on Saturday, Hussain accused Bhoumik and Deb of not providing funds for the construction of the football ground's gallery.

''I had approached Pratima Bhoumik and Biplab Kumar Deb to fund the construction of the gallery, but they did not. When I requested Rajib Bhattacharjee for it, he readily agreed and sanctioned Rs 50 lakh as part of his MPLAD fund,'' he had said.

Bhattacharjee, the state BJP president, was present on the dais when Hussain was speaking.

The notice issued by state BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit said, ''Such public criticism of senior party leaders amounts to gross indiscipline and a deliberate violation of party code of conduct. Your conduct has not only tarnished the image of the party but has also caused embarrassment to the party leadership.'' ''Therefore, as directed by the president BJP, Tripura Pradesh, you are hereby directed to show cause within five days of the receipt of this notice as to why disciplinary action shall not be taken you for such act of indiscipline and deliberate violation of party norms,'' it added.

The notice said that failure to submit a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time will entail appropriate disciplinary action.

Earlier, Bhattacharjee said ''strong action'' would be taken against Hussain for his remarks.

''We have to keep in mind that Biplab Kumar Deb is a former chief minister of the state and now a Lok Sabha MP, and Pratima Bhoumik is a former Union minister. They are the party's integral part,'' he added.

The action came as the MLA's comment triggered a tremor within the party.

