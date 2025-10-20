Left Menu

CPI(M)'s 'Emotional Anchor': Sudhakaran Denies Rift, Continues Legacy

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian clarified that veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran has not distanced himself from the party, dismissing reports of internal conflict. Sudhakaran remains a crucial figure and 'emotion' within the party, with ongoing involvement as a campaigner and mentor to younger members.

Reports of a rift between CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran and party leaders in Alappuzha have been dismissed by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who asserts that Sudhakaran remains an 'emotion' for the party. Cherian emphasized Sudhakaran's enduring role and significant contributions to both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the community.

Addressing the media, Cherian highlighted Sudhakaran's right to critique party decisions, noting their strong personal relationship. The minister repudiated claims that Sudhakaran has distanced himself, stating the leader's loyalty to the CPI(M) is unwavering, and he will remain a key figure.

Though Sudhakaran's direct involvement has waned due to age restrictions within the party, Cherian confirmed the leader's ongoing participation in campaigns and mentorship. The party, known for significant historical protests like the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, continues to regard Sudhakaran with immense respect and trust.

