Political Turmoil as Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack in Sunderbans

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has raised serious allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming an orchestrated attack during a visit to the Sunderbans for the Kali Puja and Deepavali festival.

Adhikari alleged that the attacks, which occurred across several areas including Kashinagar, Kultali, and Raidighi, were a conspiracy by the TMC involving illegal migrants from Bangladesh to target opposition members. His itinerary had reportedly been shared with police, yet he claims no adequate measures were taken to ensure his safety.

Further, Adhikari highlighted a breach of directives previously issued by the Calcutta High Court regarding his security. Legal actions are planned as complaints have been filed with local authorities, underscoring the ongoing political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)