Left Menu

Political Turmoil as Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack in Sunderbans

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, alleged attack during Kali Puja in Sunderbans. He accused ruling TMC of conspiracy and illegal migrant involvement. Complaints have been lodged with local police. Calcutta High Court's earlier security directives were reportedly ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:11 IST
Political Turmoil as Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack in Sunderbans
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has raised serious allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming an orchestrated attack during a visit to the Sunderbans for the Kali Puja and Deepavali festival.

Adhikari alleged that the attacks, which occurred across several areas including Kashinagar, Kultali, and Raidighi, were a conspiracy by the TMC involving illegal migrants from Bangladesh to target opposition members. His itinerary had reportedly been shared with police, yet he claims no adequate measures were taken to ensure his safety.

Further, Adhikari highlighted a breach of directives previously issued by the Calcutta High Court regarding his security. Legal actions are planned as complaints have been filed with local authorities, underscoring the ongoing political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025