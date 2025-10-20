Karnataka Survey Sparks Political Controversy Amidst Allegations

On Monday, R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, launched a scathing critique of the socio-economic and educational survey conducted by the state government, describing it as misleading and inaccurate. Ashoka pointed out that the survey, which falls short of 60% coverage, was executed with incomplete information.

He accused the government of mishandling the process, asserting that they insist on wrapping up the survey within fifteen days but divert attention to other matters. "The government is lying; surveyors didn't collect complete data," he emphasized, citing personal experience where the surveyors "drank coffee and left," without gathering all necessary information.

Ashoka further alleged coercion by government officials, accusing them of threatening citizens to obtain data. He questioned the authority granted to execute such a survey, suggesting constitutional overreach, and mentioned that influential figures like Infosys' Narayana Murthy have also refused participation.

The BJP leader highlighted that the state previously allocated Rs 650 crores for an earlier survey and is now setting aside Rs 450 crores again, portraying the survey as politically charged and questioning the need for its rapid completion.

He also alluded to internal fractures within the governing body, hinting at a broader public relations issue. The survey, which began on September 22, aims to gather data on approximately seven crore citizens, and its timeline has been extended multiple times amidst growing criticism.