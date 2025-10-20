Left Menu

Congress Faces Internal Dissent Amid Seat Distribution in Bihar Elections

The Congress party has decided to contest 61 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections, leading to internal dissent due to conflicts with allies like RJD and CPI. Criticism has emerged over candidate selection, particularly as some losing candidates from the previous election have been nominated, while others with narrow losses were not.

Patna | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:49 IST
The Congress party announced its decision to contest 61 seats in the forthcoming Bihar elections, which is a decrease from previous years. The strategy has stirred discontent within the party as it pitches candidates against allies RJD and CPI in certain constituencies.

A senior party leader, speaking anonymously, criticized the leadership's assessment of candidate viability. The leader cited instances where candidates with narrow losses were overlooked for new candidates who previously lost by large margins.

Meanwhile, the RJD released its list of 143 candidates, asserting its stronghold in Bihar by calling for Congress to withdraw from competing seats. With elections approaching on November 6 and 11, party dynamics are under scrutiny as cooperative strategies are challenged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

