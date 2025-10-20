Jharkhand's JMM Escalates Tensions in Mahagathbandhan Alliance

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in Jharkhand, declared on Monday that it would not participate in the upcoming assembly elections in neighboring Bihar. This decision, according to the JMM, stems from a perceived 'political conspiracy' orchestrated by its allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, who purportedly deprived the JMM of its rightful share of seats within the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

During a press briefing, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar announced that the party would closely evaluate its current alliance in Jharkhand with both Congress and RJD. He emphasized that the JMM will deliver an appropriate response to what it describes as a 'snub.'

This declaration follows on the heels of an earlier announcement made by the JMM, in which it stated its intention to independently contest six assembly segments in Bihar due to unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations. The proposed seats included Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti, all of which are set to hold elections in the second phase on November 11. The deadline for submitting nominations in these constituencies was Monday.

