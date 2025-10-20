Left Menu

National Conference Gears Up for Jammu & Kashmir Bypolls Amidst Statehood Debate

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary announced the National Conference's (NC) plans to contest bypolls in Nagrota and Budgam on November 11, focusing on restoring statehood. NC candidates Shamim Begum and Agha Syed Mehmood aim to strengthen party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah amidst a revived Darbar Move tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:47 IST
National Conference Gears Up for Jammu & Kashmir Bypolls Amidst Statehood Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference (NC), led by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, is set to contest upcoming bypolls in the Nagrota and Budgam assembly seats. Highlighting public issues, primarily the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, the party hopes to capitalize on voter sentiment.

The elections, scheduled for November 11, were prompted by the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's retention of Ganderbal. NC plans to reinforce its leadership with candidates Shamim Begum and Agha Syed Mehmood contending for the seats.

Reinstating the traditional Darbar Move, halted by the BJP, NC aims to benefit the regional business community and bridge cultural divides. Amidst accusations of divisive tactics by the BJP, the NC is focusing on development and unity to secure electoral victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025