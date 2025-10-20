National Conference Gears Up for Jammu & Kashmir Bypolls Amidst Statehood Debate

In a strategic move, Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference (NC), led by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, is set to contest upcoming bypolls in the Nagrota and Budgam assembly seats. Highlighting public issues, primarily the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, the party hopes to capitalize on voter sentiment.

The elections, scheduled for November 11, were prompted by the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's retention of Ganderbal. NC plans to reinforce its leadership with candidates Shamim Begum and Agha Syed Mehmood contending for the seats.

Reinstating the traditional Darbar Move, halted by the BJP, NC aims to benefit the regional business community and bridge cultural divides. Amidst accusations of divisive tactics by the BJP, the NC is focusing on development and unity to secure electoral victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)