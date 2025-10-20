Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Erupt: Colombia Recalls Ambassador Amidst Tariff Threats

Colombia has withdrawn its ambassador from the U.S. following President Trump's tariff threats linked to alleged drug transport activities. Trump's remarks labeling Colombian President Gustavo Petro an 'illegal drug leader' have heightened tensions, prompting consultations in Bogota to discuss further steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:15 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Erupt: Colombia Recalls Ambassador Amidst Tariff Threats
Ambassador
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant diplomatic move, Colombia has recalled its ambassador from the United States. This action comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to impose tariffs on Colombia and halt all payments, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The conflict arises from recent U.S. military strikes on vessels reportedly involved in drug trafficking. Additionally, Trump's remarks referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro as an 'illegal drug leader' have exacerbated the situation.

The Colombian government, describing the comments as offensive, has summoned Ambassador Daniel Garcia-Pena back to Bogotá for consultations. Official decisions regarding the matter are expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025