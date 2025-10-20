Diplomatic Tensions Erupt: Colombia Recalls Ambassador Amidst Tariff Threats

In a significant diplomatic move, Colombia has recalled its ambassador from the United States. This action comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to impose tariffs on Colombia and halt all payments, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The conflict arises from recent U.S. military strikes on vessels reportedly involved in drug trafficking. Additionally, Trump's remarks referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro as an 'illegal drug leader' have exacerbated the situation.

The Colombian government, describing the comments as offensive, has summoned Ambassador Daniel Garcia-Pena back to Bogotá for consultations. Official decisions regarding the matter are expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)