Left Menu

Ceasefire in Crisis: US Envoys in Israel Amid Renewed Tensions

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit Israel to support the fragile ceasefire in Gaza following renewed tensions. Amidst accusations and ongoing violence, the US-proposed truce aims to end years of conflict. Discussions focus on disarming Hamas and establishing an internationally backed governance in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:41 IST
Ceasefire in Crisis: US Envoys in Israel Amid Renewed Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Israel to support the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza, threatened by fresh violence. The ceasefire, aimed at ending two years of conflict, wavers as both sides blame each other for breaches.

The US Embassy confirmed aid deliveries to Gaza would resume, although the exact status of aid flow remained uncertain as the day progressed. As Hamas security forces return to Gaza's streets, clashes and accusations of ceasefire violations compound tensions.

Efforts continue for a long-term resolution, including disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli forces. Discussions in Cairo involve Hamas and Palestinian negotiators. Meanwhile, aid deliveries are scrutinized to ensure adherence to ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025