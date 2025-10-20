Ceasefire in Crisis: US Envoys in Israel Amid Renewed Tensions
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit Israel to support the fragile ceasefire in Gaza following renewed tensions. Amidst accusations and ongoing violence, the US-proposed truce aims to end years of conflict. Discussions focus on disarming Hamas and establishing an internationally backed governance in Gaza.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Israel to support the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza, threatened by fresh violence. The ceasefire, aimed at ending two years of conflict, wavers as both sides blame each other for breaches.
The US Embassy confirmed aid deliveries to Gaza would resume, although the exact status of aid flow remained uncertain as the day progressed. As Hamas security forces return to Gaza's streets, clashes and accusations of ceasefire violations compound tensions.
Efforts continue for a long-term resolution, including disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli forces. Discussions in Cairo involve Hamas and Palestinian negotiators. Meanwhile, aid deliveries are scrutinized to ensure adherence to ceasefire terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- tensions
- US envoys
- Steve Witkoff
- Jared Kushner
- aid shipments
- conflict
ALSO READ
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions
U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions
Iran Withdraws from IAEA Cooperation Deal Amid Sanction Tensions
Political Tensions Ignite in Nedumangad: Ambulance Set Ablaze Amid Clashes
Political Drama in Telangana: Allegations, Arrests, and Backward Class Tensions