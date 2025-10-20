Ceasefire in Crisis: US Envoys in Israel Amid Renewed Tensions

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Israel to support the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza, threatened by fresh violence. The ceasefire, aimed at ending two years of conflict, wavers as both sides blame each other for breaches.

The US Embassy confirmed aid deliveries to Gaza would resume, although the exact status of aid flow remained uncertain as the day progressed. As Hamas security forces return to Gaza's streets, clashes and accusations of ceasefire violations compound tensions.

Efforts continue for a long-term resolution, including disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli forces. Discussions in Cairo involve Hamas and Palestinian negotiators. Meanwhile, aid deliveries are scrutinized to ensure adherence to ceasefire terms.

