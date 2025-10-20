Sparks Fly in Maharashtra Over Allegations of 9.6 Million Fake Voters
Maharashtra's political arena heats up as Minister Nitesh Rane counters MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's claims of 9.6 million fake voters. Tensions rise with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut backing the accusations, emphasizing the need to correct the voter list before elections. Opposition plans a protest march.
The political climate in Maharashtra is charged as Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane dismisses allegations by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray regarding 9.6 million fake voters. Rane expressed surprise at Thackeray's timing, questioning why these issues weren't raised after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the opposition performed better.
In a statement to the media, Rane critiqued Thackeray's focus, pointing to previous elections where these concerns were absent. Rane alleged bias in the calls for scrutiny, citing targeted questioning of Hindu voter lists while overlooking others, and accused critics of furthering divisive narratives.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut voiced support for Thackeray, urging a correction in the voter list. Raut announced a coordinated protest for November 1 against the alleged bogus voters and highlighted upcoming discussions with election officials to address these discrepancies, alongside MNS and NCP-SCP leaders.
