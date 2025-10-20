Trump to Visit China: Strengthening Ties

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he plans to visit China early next year upon Beijing's invitation, a move that highlights potential diplomatic strengthening between the two global powers.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stated, "I've been invited to go to China, and I'll be doing that sometime fairly early next year. We have it sort of set."

This visit is anticipated to focus on reinforcing bilateral ties and could play a pivotal role in addressing key issues facing the U.S. and China on the international stage.

