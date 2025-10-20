Left Menu

Trump to Visit China: Strengthening Ties

President Donald Trump announced plans to visit China early next year at the invitation of Beijing. Speaking at the White House, Trump confirmed that arrangements for the visit are almost finalized. This visit is expected to focus on strengthening the diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he plans to visit China early next year upon Beijing's invitation, a move that highlights potential diplomatic strengthening between the two global powers.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stated, "I've been invited to go to China, and I'll be doing that sometime fairly early next year. We have it sort of set."

This visit is anticipated to focus on reinforcing bilateral ties and could play a pivotal role in addressing key issues facing the U.S. and China on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

