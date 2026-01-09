Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Visit to Somalia Postponed

Somalia's foreign affairs ministry announced that China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has postponed his planned visit. The ministry stated that the reason for the postponement and the details of a future schedule will be provided at a later date, but no further information has been given yet.

China's scheduled diplomatic visit to Somalia has been postponed, as confirmed by the East African nation's foreign affairs ministry on Friday.

The ministry conveyed through a communique that China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, will not be arriving as originally planned. Officials disclosed that further details, including reasons for this change and any future scheduling, will be shared at a later time.

The announcement was made to Reuters by senior officials within Somalia's foreign ministry, who provided limited details at this stage.

