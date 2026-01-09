China's Diplomatic Visit to Somalia Postponed

China's scheduled diplomatic visit to Somalia has been postponed, as confirmed by the East African nation's foreign affairs ministry on Friday.

The ministry conveyed through a communique that China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, will not be arriving as originally planned. Officials disclosed that further details, including reasons for this change and any future scheduling, will be shared at a later time.

The announcement was made to Reuters by senior officials within Somalia's foreign ministry, who provided limited details at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)