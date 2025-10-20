Left Menu

Pakistan and Afghanistan Ceasefire: A New Chapter in Border Diplomacy

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has announced a ceasefire with Afghanistan contingent upon Taliban commitment to curb cross-border terrorism. The agreement, facilitated by Qatar and Turkiye, emphasizes a mutual effort to eliminate terrorism and foster regional stability, with further discussions planned in Istanbul.

  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced a ceasefire agreement with Afghanistan, emphasizing that it depends on the Taliban's commitment to control terrorists operating from Afghan soil.

Brokered through discussions in Doha, with Qatar and Turkiye playing key roles, the ceasefire seeks to address cross-border terrorism that has plagued the region for years. Asif highlights the agreement's primary goal: eradicating terrorism and enhancing regional stability.

Further discussions are scheduled in Istanbul, aiming to solidify this tentative peace and potentially resume trade pathways between the nations, a crucial step following tensions exacerbated by persistent terrorist threats and lethal attacks on Pakistani soil.

