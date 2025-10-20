Daylight Heist at the Louvre: A National Humiliation

The Louvre, one of the world's most visited museums, is under scrutiny following a dramatic daylight heist. On Sunday, thieves used a crane to break into the museum, stealing priceless crown jewels and fleeing on motorbikes, sparking immediate calls for heightened security measures.

The robbery, described by some as the 'heist of the century,' has been labeled a 'national humiliation' by politicians, questioning the effectiveness of current security protocols. Culture Minister Rachida Dati expressed the need for urgent enhancements to protect cultural treasures better.

The heist, which lasted just six to seven minutes, left officials grappling with questions about preparedness. The stolen items include a tiara and earrings from historical figures. Authorities are now hunting the perpetrators, with the promise of improved security amid widespread dismay.

(With inputs from agencies.)