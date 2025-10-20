Left Menu

Daylight Heist at the Louvre: A National Humiliation

In an audacious daylight heist, thieves stole priceless crown jewels from the Louvre, prompting a security review at the world-renowned museum. The robbery has been deemed a national shame and raises questions about the security measures at cultural institutions in France. Enhanced security measures are being planned.

The Louvre, one of the world's most visited museums, is under scrutiny following a dramatic daylight heist. On Sunday, thieves used a crane to break into the museum, stealing priceless crown jewels and fleeing on motorbikes, sparking immediate calls for heightened security measures.

The robbery, described by some as the 'heist of the century,' has been labeled a 'national humiliation' by politicians, questioning the effectiveness of current security protocols. Culture Minister Rachida Dati expressed the need for urgent enhancements to protect cultural treasures better.

The heist, which lasted just six to seven minutes, left officials grappling with questions about preparedness. The stolen items include a tiara and earrings from historical figures. Authorities are now hunting the perpetrators, with the promise of improved security amid widespread dismay.

