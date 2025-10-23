Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticizes BJP's Strategic Alliances in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused the BJP of being opportunistic in its alliances, particularly seeking partnerships in Mumbai where it is perceived as weak, while sidestepping allies in other strongholds in Maharashtra. Danve claims this strategy is due to the opposition's strength in key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:17 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticizes BJP's Strategic Alliances in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an opportunist entity. Speaking to the press, Danve criticized the BJP for its selective alliance strategies, primarily targeting Mumbai where the party reportedly struggles.

Danve alleged that the BJP's alliance strategy is dictated by convenience, choosing partners only in areas where they lack dominance, such as Mumbai. The leader highlighted that in other regions like Pune, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Kalyan-Dombivli, the BJP sidelines its allies when it feels strategically secure.

The BJP, according to Danve, relies on state-level alliances, particularly with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in Mumbai, due to the formidable presence of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

 India
2
Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

 Global
3
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
4
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025