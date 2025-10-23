Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticizes BJP's Strategic Alliances in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an opportunist entity. Speaking to the press, Danve criticized the BJP for its selective alliance strategies, primarily targeting Mumbai where the party reportedly struggles.

Danve alleged that the BJP's alliance strategy is dictated by convenience, choosing partners only in areas where they lack dominance, such as Mumbai. The leader highlighted that in other regions like Pune, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Kalyan-Dombivli, the BJP sidelines its allies when it feels strategically secure.

The BJP, according to Danve, relies on state-level alliances, particularly with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in Mumbai, due to the formidable presence of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)