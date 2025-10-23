Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Bihar's Youngest CM Contender Amidst Political Drama

The opposition INDIA bloc resolved internal disputes in Bihar by nominating RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate. RJD's buoyed announcement comes amid criticism and allegations against Yadav, and political strategists like Prashant Kishor challenge the decision. Meanwhile, BJP leaders highlight internal conflicts within the INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:04 IST
In a move aimed at consolidating the opposition front in Bihar, the INDIA bloc has announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its candidate for chief minister. This development follows weeks of infighting among allies even as they prepare to challenge the ruling NDA in forthcoming elections.

Congress's Ashok Gehlot played a key role in declaring Yadav's candidacy, aiming to mollify allies embroiled in "friendly fights" in several key constituencies. This strategic olive branch saw some candidates step back in favor of fostering cohesion within the coalition.

Critics, including BJP members and political strategist Prashant Kishor, were quick to dismiss the move as pressured by longtime political dynamics. Kishor mockingly questioned the significance of the announcement, citing Lalu Prasad's legacy and internal NDA schisms as looming shadows over the election battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

