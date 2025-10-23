Impact of US Aid Suspension on Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro emphasized on Thursday that while the suspension of civilian aid from the United States might have little impact, alterations in military assistance could affect the nation's capabilities.

This comment follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats to increase tariffs on Colombia and the subsequent announcement that all funding to the South American nation had been halted.

In the past, Colombia was among the largest beneficiaries of U.S. aid in the Western Hemisphere. However, the flow of funds was significantly cut this year with the closure of USAID, although military cooperation has continued.

