Left Menu

Impact of US Aid Suspension on Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that while the suspension of U.S. aid is inconsequential, changes in military assistance could impact capability. Once a major recipient of U.S. aid, Colombia experienced a funding halt this year due to USAID's closure, though military cooperation persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:33 IST
Impact of US Aid Suspension on Colombia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro emphasized on Thursday that while the suspension of civilian aid from the United States might have little impact, alterations in military assistance could affect the nation's capabilities.

This comment follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats to increase tariffs on Colombia and the subsequent announcement that all funding to the South American nation had been halted.

In the past, Colombia was among the largest beneficiaries of U.S. aid in the Western Hemisphere. However, the flow of funds was significantly cut this year with the closure of USAID, although military cooperation has continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025