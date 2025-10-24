Left Menu

Argentina's Midterm Election: Testing Austerity and Alliances

Argentines head to polls in a pivotal midterm election viewed as a referendum on President Javier Milei's austerity policies. Facing challenges, Milei seeks to bolster his party's presence in Congress and maintain U.S. support. The outcome will impact his economic reforms and political alliances.

Argentina's Midterm Election: Testing Austerity and Alliances
In crucial midterm elections, Argentines will cast their votes on Sunday, deciding on President Javier Milei's harsh austerity measures and the impact of a U.S.-led bailout. Milei's economic strategies have curbed inflation but at substantial social costs, with opinions now divided among the electorate.

A key component of the election involves filling half of the seats in Argentina's Chamber of Deputies and a third of its Senate. The upcoming decisions will shape the political landscape, determining if Milei's new party, La Libertad Avanza, can loosen the grip of the Peronist opposition, which dominates the houses.

While Milei's approval ratings have waned, the stakes remain high. A strong showing in Buenos Aires could boost Milei's legislative influence, fortifying his reform agenda against opposition resistance. Political alliances will be crucial, especially amid corruption allegations against Milei's associates.

