High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Asia Tour and Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are slated to meet next week, amidst escalating trade tensions between the two global powerhouses, the White House confirmed Thursday.

In a busy diplomatic itinerary, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump's imminent visit to Asia, including Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, culminating in a critical meeting with Xi Jinping on Thursday in South Korea. Trump will engage in multiple bilateral talks and attend significant summits, aiming to mend the fractured trade relations between the nations.

The trade war took a sharp turn when Beijing imposed stricter regulations on rare-earth mineral exports, prompting retaliatory threats from Washington. Key issues on Trump's agenda include the contentious fentanyl trade, a major flashpoint in U.S.-China relations, alongside ambition to broker trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)