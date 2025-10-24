Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Asia Tour and Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet China's President Xi Jinping amidst growing trade tensions during a week-long trip to Asia. The discussions will focus on resolving the trade war and addressing issues like fentanyl export, with stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:59 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Asia Tour and Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are slated to meet next week, amidst escalating trade tensions between the two global powerhouses, the White House confirmed Thursday.

In a busy diplomatic itinerary, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump's imminent visit to Asia, including Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, culminating in a critical meeting with Xi Jinping on Thursday in South Korea. Trump will engage in multiple bilateral talks and attend significant summits, aiming to mend the fractured trade relations between the nations.

The trade war took a sharp turn when Beijing imposed stricter regulations on rare-earth mineral exports, prompting retaliatory threats from Washington. Key issues on Trump's agenda include the contentious fentanyl trade, a major flashpoint in U.S.-China relations, alongside ambition to broker trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025