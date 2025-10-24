Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes NDA: Questions Lack of Clear Leadership in Bihar Polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the National Democratic Alliance for not announcing a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. With NDA's alleged uncertainty, the Mahagathbandhan alliance strengthens its position by consolidating candidates and appointing Yadav as their CM hopeful.
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav criticized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for failing to present a clear Chief Ministerial candidate for the crucial Bihar polls. Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of avoiding the announcement of Nitish Kumar's candidacy for Chief Minister.
In a statement to ANI, Yadav insisted his alliance, Mahagathbandhan, has been unwavering in its approach, unlike the NDA, which has yet to conduct joint press conferences or present its election agenda. Yadav cited BJP leader Amit Shah's remarks as evidence that the party aims to sideline Nitish Kumar.
This political maneuvering coincides with significant withdrawals from Mahagathbandhan's candidates in favor of their Rashtriya Janata Dal allies. On Thursday, Yadav was officially named the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate. The Mahagathbandhan is set to release its joint manifesto soon, in hopes of securing victory in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
