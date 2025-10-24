Bihar's Political Showdown: Corruption Allegations Ignite Fiery Election Debate

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of corruption. Rai highlighted Yadav's alleged attempts to 'accumulate wealth' for his family, indicating that Bihar has regressed due to such actions.

Rai's remarks follow Tejashwi Yadav's statement, where he called the current double-engine government 'useless' and vowed to displace it in collaboration with the Mahagathbandhan. In a press conference, Yadav assured his alliance members of his commitment to their collective goals, emphasizing the need for political change in Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad joined the fray, questioning Yadav's credibility given his familial links to the infamous fodder scam and personal legal troubles. The electoral tensions underscore the high stakes in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)