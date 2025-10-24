Left Menu

Bihar's Political Showdown: Corruption Allegations Ignite Fiery Election Debate

In Bihar's heated political climate, Union Minister Nityanand Rai accuses RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of corruption, supported by Ravi Shankar Prasad citing his father's criminal past. Amidst Mahagathbandhan's push for change, their candidate Yadav aims to overthrow the ruling double-engine government in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:23 IST
Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of corruption. Rai highlighted Yadav's alleged attempts to 'accumulate wealth' for his family, indicating that Bihar has regressed due to such actions.

Rai's remarks follow Tejashwi Yadav's statement, where he called the current double-engine government 'useless' and vowed to displace it in collaboration with the Mahagathbandhan. In a press conference, Yadav assured his alliance members of his commitment to their collective goals, emphasizing the need for political change in Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad joined the fray, questioning Yadav's credibility given his familial links to the infamous fodder scam and personal legal troubles. The electoral tensions underscore the high stakes in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

