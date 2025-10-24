Left Menu

Tragedy on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Route: Fatal Bus Fire Leaves at Least 20 Dead in Kurnool

In a tragic incident, a private bus carrying 41 passengers caught fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least 20 people dead. The fire broke out after the bus collided with a bike, causing petrol to leak and ignite. Authorities are investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:40 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, which claimed at least 20 lives. The bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle. 'My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,' he stated on social media.

In an update from officials, the Kurnool District Collector, A Siri, confirmed that 11 bodies have been identified, but nine remain unaccounted for. The fire occurred in the early hours and left the bus doors non-functional, complicating the rescue efforts. Despite the chaos, 21 passengers survived with minor injuries.

Authorities are probing the incident, uncovering factors such as a lack of safety hammers onboard and the malfunction of bus wiring and doors after the crash. President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister Sanjay Kumar expressed grief and promised support to the victims' families. Meanwhile, the injured were transported to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

