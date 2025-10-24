Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Claims Over 20 Lives

In a tragic incident early Friday, a bus carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief on social media, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured. Other political figures, including Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, also shared their sympathies.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promised support to the affected families, while YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged for financial assistance and comprehensive medical care for survivors. Amid heavy rainfall, 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)