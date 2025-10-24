Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Claims Over 20 Lives

A devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district has resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people. The private bus, en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, caught fire early Friday morning. President Droupadi Murmu and various political leaders expressed condolences and called for swift support for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:42 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Friday, a bus carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief on social media, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured. Other political figures, including Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, also shared their sympathies.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promised support to the affected families, while YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged for financial assistance and comprehensive medical care for survivors. Amid heavy rainfall, 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

