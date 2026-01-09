Tragic Collision Claims Lives: Daughter of Former MP Minister Among Victims

The daughter of Congress MLA and former Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan was tragically killed, along with two others, in a severe car-truck collision near Indore. The accident occurred in the early morning hours as they returned from a birthday party, according to police reports.

Initial investigations suggest that the car occupants were heavily intoxicated. The car, speeding along the Tejaji Nagar bypass, collided fatally with a truck. The police have yet to determine who was driving at the time of the accident.

Anishka Rathi, another woman in the car, sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized. Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, have expressed their condolences over the loss. The truck driver has been detained for questioning as the police continue to investigate the tragic incident.

