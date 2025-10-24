Political Puppetry: Congress Allegedly Controlled by NC's Abdullahs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked controversy by branding the Congress as a 'puppet' of the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to BJP claims, decisions within Congress are orchestrated by the influential Abdullah family.

BJP MLA Sunil Sharma criticized the Congress, suggesting that the party's actions are determined within the 'kitchen of Abdullahs,' with endorsements reportedly coming directly from Delhi. Sharma alleged that Congress' allegiance to the NC was predictable, further accusing the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of collaborating with the NC.

The BJP contends that two political families dominate the region's political landscape, preventing outsiders from gaining power. The Congress, however, defended its alliance with the NC, citing a need to stand unified against what it terms the 'BJP agenda of atrocities and subjugation.'

