Political Puppetry: Congress Allegedly Controlled by NC's Abdullahs

The BJP has accused Congress of being under the influence of the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming their decisions are dictated by the Abdullah family. The allegations arise amid Congress' support for NC prior to the Rajya Sabha byelections, highlighting persistent political family dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked controversy by branding the Congress as a 'puppet' of the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to BJP claims, decisions within Congress are orchestrated by the influential Abdullah family.

BJP MLA Sunil Sharma criticized the Congress, suggesting that the party's actions are determined within the 'kitchen of Abdullahs,' with endorsements reportedly coming directly from Delhi. Sharma alleged that Congress' allegiance to the NC was predictable, further accusing the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of collaborating with the NC.

The BJP contends that two political families dominate the region's political landscape, preventing outsiders from gaining power. The Congress, however, defended its alliance with the NC, citing a need to stand unified against what it terms the 'BJP agenda of atrocities and subjugation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

