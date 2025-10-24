Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Backs Rebel Candidate in Bihar's Gopalganj

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, announced his support for rebel BJP candidate Anup Kumar Srivastava in Bihar's Gopalganj. Kishor alleges Srivastava was pressured by BJP leaders, leading to the withdrawal of Jan Suraaj's Shashi Shekhar Sinha. Kishor vowed continued support for Srivastava.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopalganj | Updated: 24-10-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 12:15 IST
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has declared his support for Anup Kumar Srivastava, a rebel BJP candidate in Bihar's Gopalganj, citing allegations of pressure tactics by the BJP.

In a press conference, Kishor explained that his party generally avoids backing candidates who have recently defected from other parties unless special circumstances warrant an exception, as is Srivastava's case.

Kishor accused the BJP of coercing his candidate, Shashi Shekhar Sinha, to withdraw, and showcased images linking BJP leaders with defected candidates, amplifying claims of unfair political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

