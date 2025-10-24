Allegations of Horse Trading in J&K Rajya Sabha Polls Stir Controversy
Imran Nabi Dar from the National Conference accused BJP of engaging in horse-trading as four MLAs defected and voted for BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections in J&K. Despite lacking numbers, BJP secured a seat, sparking controversy. This election is significant post-abrogation of Article 370.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
National Conference candidate Imran Nabi Dar has accused the BJP of horse-trading in the latest Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Dar's allegations stem from four MLAs, who initially vowed support to the ruling party, ultimately cross-voting for the BJP's candidate, Sat Sharma.
The contentious election marks the first since the pivotal changes on August 5, 2019, involving the abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of two Union Territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement