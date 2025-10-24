Allegations of Horse Trading in J&K Rajya Sabha Polls Stir Controversy

National Conference candidate Imran Nabi Dar has accused the BJP of horse-trading in the latest Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar's allegations stem from four MLAs, who initially vowed support to the ruling party, ultimately cross-voting for the BJP's candidate, Sat Sharma.

The contentious election marks the first since the pivotal changes on August 5, 2019, involving the abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of two Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)