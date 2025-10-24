Text Scandals Shake U.S. Politics: Racism, Antisemitism, and Violence in Leaked Messages

In a shocking turn of events, leaked text messages from private group chats have stirred up American politics, exposing racist, antisemitic, and violent language used by figures across the political spectrum. The messages, which include racial slurs and praise for Nazis, have raised critical questions about the normalization of hate speech in the political landscape.

Politico reported that Young Republican leaders had exchanged racist and antisemitic remarks through Telegram, with remarks like 'I love Hitler' and racial slurs against Black people. The fallout has raised concerns among civil society groups and experts about the increasing comfort political figures have in expressing such views privately, despite the risk of exposure.

Figures like Jay Jones and Paul Ingrassia have come under fire, with the latter withdrawing from a federal nomination amidst backlashes over his comments. The Black Conservative Federation and other groups have called for accountability, emphasizing the importance of addressing the pervasive culture of hateful rhetoric that has emerged within political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)