High Court Puts Brakes on 'Jana Nayagan' Amid Political Controversy

The Madras High Court has stayed an order mandating the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to Vijay's politically charged film 'Jana Nayagan.' The delay follows legal complexities and references to sensitive content that prompted a review. The release, initially scheduled for Pongal, is now uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has temporarily halted the release of the film 'Jana Nayagan,' staring Vijay, by staying a prior order that required the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately issue a censor certificate.

The decision comes amidst controversy over the film's political content, with allegations of references that touch on military and religious aspects, prompting the CBFC to call for a review.

The film's fate remains uncertain as the court decides on the latest appeal filed by the CBFC, delaying its release initially planned for Pongal.

