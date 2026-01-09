High Court Puts Brakes on 'Jana Nayagan' Amid Political Controversy
The Madras High Court has stayed an order mandating the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to Vijay's politically charged film 'Jana Nayagan.' The delay follows legal complexities and references to sensitive content that prompted a review. The release, initially scheduled for Pongal, is now uncertain.
The Madras High Court has temporarily halted the release of the film 'Jana Nayagan,' staring Vijay, by staying a prior order that required the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately issue a censor certificate.
The decision comes amidst controversy over the film's political content, with allegations of references that touch on military and religious aspects, prompting the CBFC to call for a review.
The film's fate remains uncertain as the court decides on the latest appeal filed by the CBFC, delaying its release initially planned for Pongal.
