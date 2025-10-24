Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP MP Amidst Development Criticism

In a sharp rebuttal to allegations from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has hit back, challenging the MP to display his efforts towards development in Bengaluru. Shivakumar criticized Surya's claims of negligence, demanding proof of his contribution.

Addressing the press, Shivakumar questioned Surya's efforts in securing funds for the state from the central government. He urged the MP to illustrate his impact by detailing the number of grants received for Bengaluru, asserting that the city's voters deserve transparency from their elected representatives.

Turning attention to safety concerns, Shivakumar announced a high-level inquiry into the recent Kurnool bus fire incident. Referencing another near-miss involving a green line bus, he emphasized the urgent need for preventive measures, urging vigilance from both the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)