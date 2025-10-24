Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP MP Amidst Development Criticism

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rebuts BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's allegations of state neglect, questioning his contributions to Bengaluru's development. Shivakumar also calls for an investigation into the Kurnool bus tragedy, highlighting his administration's commitment to public safety amidst recent accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:40 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuttal to allegations from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has hit back, challenging the MP to display his efforts towards development in Bengaluru. Shivakumar criticized Surya's claims of negligence, demanding proof of his contribution.

Addressing the press, Shivakumar questioned Surya's efforts in securing funds for the state from the central government. He urged the MP to illustrate his impact by detailing the number of grants received for Bengaluru, asserting that the city's voters deserve transparency from their elected representatives.

Turning attention to safety concerns, Shivakumar announced a high-level inquiry into the recent Kurnool bus fire incident. Referencing another near-miss involving a green line bus, he emphasized the urgent need for preventive measures, urging vigilance from both the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

