Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Move in Bihar Election Sparks BJP Concerns
Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, criticizes BJP for its response to Mukesh Sahani's nomination as their deputy CM candidate in the Bihar elections. He accuses BJP of bias against the EBC community, while asserting inclusivity and criticizing PM Modi's performance in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political strategy for the upcoming Bihar elections, Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial contender, has stirred controversy by nominating an Extremely Backwards Classes (EBC) leader as the opposition coalition's deputy CM face. The decision spotlights BJP's alleged apprehension, as claimed by Yadav.
Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikashsheel Insaan Party and a prominent EBC figure, was named as the deputy CM candidate, raising BJP's ire according to Yadav. He asserts the move reveals BJP's revealed aversion towards the EBC community while questioning their commitment to inclusion.
Addressing the media in Patna, Yadav accused BJP leaders of hypocrisy, criticizing their past treatment of religious minorities while now questioning the lack of a Muslim nominee. He also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not delivering on promises made to Bihar, likening it to favoritism towards Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)