Left Menu

Catherine Connolly Poised for Historic Presidential Victory in Ireland

Veteran lawmaker Catherine Connolly is set to become Ireland's next president as early vote counts show a significant lead. Despite being a lesser-known, independent candidate, Connolly's anticipated win represents a shift, as she is backed by the entire left-wing opposition. The final announcement is expected Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:21 IST
Catherine Connolly Poised for Historic Presidential Victory in Ireland
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Catherine Connolly, a veteran lawmaker with a reputation for being on the far-left of Ireland's political landscape, is poised to become the next president, with early vote tallies showing a formidable lead in her favor. Connolly's candidacy reflects an unexpected twist in overwhelmingly pro-EU Ireland.

The governing parties have already conceded defeat, with Higher Education Minister James Lawless acknowledging the likelihood of her victory. Connolly, not widely recognized at the campaign's start, has managed to rally significant support and is backed by the entire left-wing opposition bloc.

Connolly's career spans roles as a clinical psychologist and barrister, with a tenure beginning in parliament in 2016. The formal declaration of her victory is anticipated later today, confirming her as the 10th president of Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025