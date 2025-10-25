Catherine Connolly Poised for Historic Presidential Victory in Ireland

Catherine Connolly, a veteran lawmaker with a reputation for being on the far-left of Ireland's political landscape, is poised to become the next president, with early vote tallies showing a formidable lead in her favor. Connolly's candidacy reflects an unexpected twist in overwhelmingly pro-EU Ireland.

The governing parties have already conceded defeat, with Higher Education Minister James Lawless acknowledging the likelihood of her victory. Connolly, not widely recognized at the campaign's start, has managed to rally significant support and is backed by the entire left-wing opposition bloc.

Connolly's career spans roles as a clinical psychologist and barrister, with a tenure beginning in parliament in 2016. The formal declaration of her victory is anticipated later today, confirming her as the 10th president of Ireland.

