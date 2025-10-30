U.S. Senators Urge Strong Action Over Sudan's RSF Crisis

U.S. senators, both Republican and Democratic, are intensifying calls for a strong response from President Donald Trump's administration after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized more territory in Sudan, reportedly attacking civilians. Senator Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, suggested officially designating the RSF as a foreign terrorist organization.

Reflecting on the atrocities in Darfur's El-Fasher, Risch stated that they were part of the RSF's deliberate plans. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a top Democrat on the committee, also supports a potential response from Washington, although she seeks further examination of the situation. She particularly criticized the United Arab Emirates, which the Sudanese army accuses of militarily supporting the RSF, a claim the UAE denies.

Despite the UAE's statements of support for a ceasefire and civilian protection, conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, continues to cause grave humanitarian crises. The RSF's conflicts with the Sudanese army have led to mass deaths and displacements. Calls grow louder as senators debate potential action to counter the RSF's violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)