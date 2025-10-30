Left Menu

U.S. Senators Urge Strong Action Over Sudan's RSF Crisis

U.S. senators from both parties are pressing for decisive action following Sudan's paramilitary RSF's violent territorial gains. Accusations of genocide and international involvement heighten the urgency. Calls to label the RSF a foreign terrorist organization gain traction amid humanitarian disaster claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:45 IST
U.S. Senators Urge Strong Action Over Sudan's RSF Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. senators, both Republican and Democratic, are intensifying calls for a strong response from President Donald Trump's administration after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized more territory in Sudan, reportedly attacking civilians. Senator Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, suggested officially designating the RSF as a foreign terrorist organization.

Reflecting on the atrocities in Darfur's El-Fasher, Risch stated that they were part of the RSF's deliberate plans. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a top Democrat on the committee, also supports a potential response from Washington, although she seeks further examination of the situation. She particularly criticized the United Arab Emirates, which the Sudanese army accuses of militarily supporting the RSF, a claim the UAE denies.

Despite the UAE's statements of support for a ceasefire and civilian protection, conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, continues to cause grave humanitarian crises. The RSF's conflicts with the Sudanese army have led to mass deaths and displacements. Calls grow louder as senators debate potential action to counter the RSF's violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025