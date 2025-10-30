U.S. Pledges Aid to Cuba After Hurricane Melissa's Devastation

In a swift response to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Melissa on Cuba, the United States is ready to extend immediate humanitarian aid, declared U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.

The Department of State has already issued a humanitarian assistance declaration for Cuba, akin to measures taken for other Caribbean nations affected by the storm. The U.S. pledges to deliver aid through direct and local channels, Rubio confirmed in a statement. "In light of Hurricane Melissa's devastation of eastern Cuba, the Trump Administration stands in solidarity with the resilient Cuban people as they strive to fulfill their basic needs," he added.

Hurricane Melissa unleashed winds reaching up to 185 mph (298 kph) upon landfall, wreaking havoc by demolishing homes, eradicating roads, and toppling trees in its path before exiting eastern Cuba. While the full scale of the destruction remains unclear, a State Department official noted that Cuba hasn't formally requested federal aid from the U.S.

Despite President Donald Trump's stringent stance on U.S.-Cuba relations, contrasting former President Joe Biden's policies, the administration adheres to a ban on American tourism while maintaining an economic embargo. However, U.S. regulations permit private food, medicine, and humanitarian donations, alongside disaster relief, according to Rubio.

