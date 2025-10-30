Left Menu

Legal Showdown Over SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

A federal judge in Boston challenges the Trump administration's plan to suspend food aid during the government shutdown. District Judge Indira Talwani is considering forcing the USDA to use contingency funds to partially fund SNAP benefits, which support 42 million Americans. The USDA claims no authority to disburse funds without a congressional spending bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:15 IST
Amid the ongoing government shutdown, a federal judge in Boston has raised legal concerns over the Trump administration's reported plan to suspend food aid for millions. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani is reviewing whether the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) can legally halt the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, upon which 42 million Americans depend.

In Thursday's hearing, representatives from 25 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia urged the judge to ensure continued, albeit partial, funding. They highlighted the USDA's $5.25 billion contingency funds which could cover SNAP, despite the federal agency's assertion of insufficient funds for full benefits distribution, which costs $8.5 to $9 billion monthly.

Judge Talwani questioned the administration's refusal to allocate any funds when contingency resources exist for emergencies. While Justice Department attorney Jason Altabet cautioned against operational challenges with partial payouts, Talwani signaled her decision could have nationwide implications, beyond political and geographic divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

