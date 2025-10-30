Federal Judge Challenges SNAP Suspension Amid Government Shutdown

A federal judge in Boston questioned the legality of President Donald Trump's administration's plan to halt food aid as the government shutdown continues. Judge Indira Talwani indicated she might intervene to ensure the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) remains partially funded using USDA's remaining contingency funds.

Democratic-led states asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order to maintain some level of SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans. USDA claims insufficient funding until Congress passes the necessary spending legislation, though contingency funds exist.

Judge Talwani challenged the USDA's interpretation of funds availability, suggesting that SNAP's purpose is to prevent harm to low-income citizens. With the political stalemate threatening benefits, states argue the use of contingency funds as warranted.