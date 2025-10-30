Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges SNAP Suspension Amid Government Shutdown

Judge Indira Talwani questions the Trump administration's attempt to suspend food aid for 42 million Americans during the government shutdown. Democratic-led states urge using USDA's contingency funds to continue SNAP benefits, challenging the government's claim of insufficient funds until Congress passes a spending bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:42 IST
A federal judge in Boston questioned the legality of President Donald Trump's administration's plan to halt food aid as the government shutdown continues. Judge Indira Talwani indicated she might intervene to ensure the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) remains partially funded using USDA's remaining contingency funds.

Democratic-led states asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order to maintain some level of SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans. USDA claims insufficient funding until Congress passes the necessary spending legislation, though contingency funds exist.

Judge Talwani challenged the USDA's interpretation of funds availability, suggesting that SNAP's purpose is to prevent harm to low-income citizens. With the political stalemate threatening benefits, states argue the use of contingency funds as warranted.

